Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jürgen Klopp bemoans state of pitch after Southampton deny Liverpool – The Guardian

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp bemoans state of pitch after Southampton deny Liverpool
The Guardian
Jürgen Klopp was unhappy with the state of the Anfield pitch which he described as 'really dry' despite the pitch receiving a lot of water before the match. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/BPI/Rex/Shutterstock. Liverpool …
Liverpool come up empty again vs. SaintsESPN FC (blog)
James Milner misses penalty as Southampton hold Liverpool to goalless drawIrish Independent
James Milner denied as Liverpool thwarted by stubborn SouthamptonESPN.co.uk
SkySports –Eurosport.co.uk –This Is Anfield (blog) –The Liverpool Offside
all 644 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.