Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva Linked With Move To Premier League New Boys Brighton

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Newly-promoted Brighton are plotting an ambitious move forLiverpool‘s midfield stalwart Lucas Leiva, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 30-year-old’s 10-year spell at Anfield looks to be coming to an end, with his contract set to expire this summer.

With the Seagulls preparing for their first Premier League season, the Mirror claim boss Chris Hughton wants to bolster his squad with experience and has discussed signing the Brazilian.

The Seagulls have already been linked with a move for Lucas’ fellow Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart, with the 23-year-old primed to leave this summer.

Lucas has made 245 appearances in the English top flight, and is Liverpool’s current longest-serving player, blossoming into a leading role at Anfield.

