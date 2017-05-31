Pages Navigation Menu

Livin’ it up: Guptas helped Zuma’s son buy luxury Dubai flat – Times LIVE

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa


Times LIVE

Livin' it up: Guptas helped Zuma's son buy luxury Dubai flat
Times LIVE
TOP OF THE WORLD: The Burj Khalifa, where Duduzane Zuma has bought a flat, soars above Dubai. Image by: TOM DULAT/GETTY IMAGES. President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, a shareholder in many Gupta-owned companies, bought an apartment …
