Livin’ it up: Guptas helped Zuma’s son buy luxury Dubai flat – Times LIVE

Livin' it up: Guptas helped Zuma's son buy luxury Dubai flat
TOP OF THE WORLD: The Burj Khalifa, where Duduzane Zuma has bought a flat, soars above Dubai. Image by: TOM DULAT/GETTY IMAGES. President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, a shareholder in many Gupta-owned companies, bought an apartment …
