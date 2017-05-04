Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw, star in new Nollywood movie, Busted

Veteran Nollywood actresses, Liz Benson and Kate Henshaw, are the lead characters in a new Nollywood movie titled Busted. They both star alongside Ik Ogbonna, Paul Obazele and a couple of new faces in Nollywood in the movie. The gripping movie reveals the intrigues of a gay couple’s love story. It tells the story of …

