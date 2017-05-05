Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liz Benson returns to the screen with Kate Henshaw & Paul Obazele on Set of New Movie “Busted”

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News, Nollywood | 0 comments

Veteran actress, Liz Benson is back on the screen  in a new movie titled “Busted’’. The movie, which was. produced by Lisa Onu and Face Onu would premiere on May 21, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos It tells the love story of a gay couple. It features veterans such as Kate Henshaw, Paul Obazele, TV […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.