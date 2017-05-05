Liz Benson returns to the screen with Kate Henshaw & Paul Obazele on Set of New Movie “Busted”

Veteran actress, Liz Benson is back on the screen in a new movie titled “Busted’’. The movie, which was. produced by Lisa Onu and Face Onu would premiere on May 21, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos It tells the love story of a gay couple. It features veterans such as Kate Henshaw, Paul Obazele, TV […]

