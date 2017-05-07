Llorente Sure Of Swansea Survival

Fernando Llorente is very confident Swansea will stay afloat in the Premier League after entering safety with two games left.

Llorente scored his 13th goal of the season in the 1-0 win over Everton, sending Swansea above Hull City and out of the relegation zone.

Hull City lost 2-0 to Sunderland earlier in the day, and Swansea used that as an incentive to go for a win, with the Spanish striker scoring in the 29th minute.

“The Hull result was good for us, but we were only concentrating on our match,” said Spain striker Llorente.

“We played a good game with high intensity.

“In the second half, we did not play so well because there was a lot of tension in the players.

“But our confidence is up and if we continue in this way I think we will stay in the league.

“It depends on our results now, we have two matches left and if we win those we stay in the league.”

“This victory was so important for us and now we will be very focused this week on the Sunderland match,” said Llorente, who won two LaLiga relegation battles early in his career at Athletic Bilbao.

“Sunderland are a dangerous team now, they have nothing to lose and they will want to win at home against us.

“But we have to continue in this way, because as players we all know how important these games are.”

The post Llorente Sure Of Swansea Survival appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

