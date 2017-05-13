LMC fines Gombe United FC N3.25m for supporters’ unruly conduct

Gombe United Football club have come under grave reprimand and financial sanctions by the League Management Company (LMC) for various breaches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Framework and Rules.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the disciplinary actions arose from the disruptive conduct of their supporters and officials in a rescheduled Match Day 19 fixture against Rangers International.

The LMC, in a summary jurisdiction notice issued the club late Friday, said Gombe United had breached Rules B.13.18, C9 and C1.

“Supporters of the club were adjudged to have thrown objects towards the field of play, including stones hurled at a player of Rangers international FC, during the match.

“This amounted to a breach of Rule B13.18 punishable under Rule B15.16,’’ the NPFL organisers said in the letter.

NAN reports further that Gombe United supporters were also cited for encroachment on the technical area and on the field of play at the end of the match.

“This also was in breach of Rule B13.18 and punishable under Rule B15.16,’’ the LMC said in a press statement by Harry Iwuala, Head of its Special Projects Unit.

The third charge against the club was for failure to ensure the proper conduct of club officials, particularly those who occupied the technical bench in breach of Rule C9.

Gombe United were also found to have been in breach of Rule C1, punishable under Rule B15.16.

“They did this through the act of some of the club’s supporters who assaulted their goalkeeper, Emmanuel Fabiyi, thereby failing to show sportsmanship and/or acting in a manner capable of bringing the League to disrepute,’’ Iwuala said.

He added that the LMC exercised, for these breaches, its summary jurisdiction and imposed a fine totaling N3.25 million.

“These sanctions also include a two-home match stadium closure to supporters, funding goalkeeper Fabiyi’s medical expenses and also ensuring that the supporters who assaulted him were apprehended and handed over to the Police for prosecution,’’ Iwuala said.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to Fabiyi, the LMC while sympathising with him on the assault by the club supporters also warned him against making comments in the media.

“Fabiyi has been warned against making comments in the media which portray the league in bad light.

“He has also been reminded of the rules guiding public utterances of players and officials,’’ Iwuala said.

