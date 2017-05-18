LMC, FIRS launches NPFL-VAT Wonder Goal – Vanguard
LMC, FIRS launches NPFL-VAT Wonder Goal
Ahead the start of second round of matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (2016/17) season, the League Management Company (LMC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) are partnering to resuscitate the Wonder Goal series.
LMC To Reward VAT Goal Of The Week With N150k
