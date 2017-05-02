LMC moves NPFL resumption date to May 21 – Daily Post Nigeria
LMC moves NPFL resumption date to May 21
The League Management Company (LMC) has shifted the resumption date of the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to May 21. This was confirmed on Monday via their official Twitter handle. “2016-2017 season now to resume …
