Lobi Stars whip visiting Shooting Stars FC 3-0

Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi on Sunday defeated the Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan 3-0 in a week 21 match of the ongoing 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lobi Stars scored through Kingsley Idowu in the 20th and 40th minutes, and Samuel Akeleche in the 67th minute. Lobi Stars’ Manager, Mike Idoko, lauded the efforts of his players at the end of the match played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

