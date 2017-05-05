Local and mayoral results: Tories advance amid Labour losses – BBC News
BBC News
Local and mayoral results: Tories advance amid Labour losses
BBC News
The Conservatives have made big gains at the expense of Labour and UKIP in local elections across Britain. The Tories won control of 11 new councils in England and Wales and are making headway in Scotland, where Labour lost control of Glasgow.
