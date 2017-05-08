Local content: FG saves N300bn on overseas training —CMD boss

Abuja—The Federal Government has saved at least N300 billion from overseas training, courtesy of the Centre for Management Development, CMD, through its local content policy.

Director-General of the CMD, Dr Kabir Kabo Usman, who disclosed this in Abuja, said: “There is also the local content agenda because there was a circular from office of the Head of Service that civil servants should not just go for overseas training unless they got an approval that the kind of training cannot be acquired in Nigeria.

“So, when you look at it and to be very honest with ourselves, we get about 500,000 Nigerians going for one training or the other overseas.

“Even if you reduce the figure to 100,000 and we pay about $10,000 for each person, you know we are talking of $1 billion. So, if you translate it to Naira, it tells you about N300 billion.

“So, even if we are going to have one percent of the local content being domesticated, we would save at least N1 billion and you will see the kind of jobs we are going to create.”

He said the centre had also done quite a lot in terms of accreditation and issues about quality assurance, impact assessment.

He said: “I really want to emphasize that this is a very important activity to us because some management consultants moving around with briefcase are not doing what they are supposed to do in terms of providing quality training.”

“Some are compromised, but we have ensured that this is not the case. We gave the carrot and not the stick to support training agencies with benchmarks, with guidelines, with rules and regulations so they can operate in a very ethical manner,” he said.

Usman said the Centre was instrumental to the quality training being provided by the Office of the Head of Service, in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, and the Public Service Institute, adding that same had been done that to thousands of civil servants since he became the DG of CMD.

The post Local content: FG saves N300bn on overseas training —CMD boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

