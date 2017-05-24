Local Guy Celebrates White People Dying In #ManchesterAttack?

Oh dear.

After the tragic events that occurred on Monday night in Manchester, 18-year-old Abongile Gasa tweeted from his now private Twitter account celebrating the death of the “22 white people”.

Although he has since deleted his tweet, a screenshot was taken and shared by Kevin Tildsley:

This is the age of the Internet, after all.

Unfortunately for Gasa, his Twitter bio hosts a little too much information and through that, we found his Instagram account (his bio describes himself as a “fun, loving person” – sure, buddy).

And according to his Facebook (which we’re not going to link to), he studies (or will study) at the Port Elizabeth TVET College – “Class of 2018 · Public management”.

His favourite quote, according to his Facebook account, is Steve Biko:

Black man you’re on your own.

Back to his Instagram – here we found a whole lot of selfies:

But we aren’t the only ones to delve into his social media history.

Click on his latest Instagram post and the comments are already going off.

Quick warning – there’s going to be some horrid language and name-calling:

Eish. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get better:

There’s also this one:

Damn.

With photos on his Facebook profile claiming he’s the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) and talking about #BCWYWF (which stands for the now ironic “be careful what you wish for”), it’s clear that Gasa is a misguided born-free who carries a lot of anger.

I really do hope he deletes his phone numbers from his social media accounts sooner rather than later, though.

[source: twitter]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

