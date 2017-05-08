Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LocalBitcoins Sets A New All-time High Trading Volume Record In A Dozen Regions Around The World

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Global demand for Bitcoin is exploding as of late. Money keeps pouring into cryptocurrency at an accelerated pace right now. Localbitcoins still remains a prominent place to buy and sell Bitcoin with relative ease. A new all-time high trading volume record has been set in a dozen different countries last week. Things are looking very … Continue reading LocalBitcoins Sets A New All-time High Trading Volume Record In A Dozen Regions Around The World

The post LocalBitcoins Sets A New All-time High Trading Volume Record In A Dozen Regions Around The World appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.