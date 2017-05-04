Lockheed Martin, the First US Defense Contractor to Include Blockchain Tech
Lockheed Martin, the defense and aerospace major, has become the first US defense contractor to embrace cryptocurrency’s underlying blockchain technology. The company announced the new development in its latest blog post. According to Lockheed Martin, the company has entered into a partnership with Guardtime Federal to make use of their blockchain-based cybersecurity applications which will … Continue reading Lockheed Martin, the First US Defense Contractor to Include Blockchain Tech
