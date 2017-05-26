Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SA has no clear strategy on prostitution – Masutha – News24

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

SA has no clear strategy on prostitution – Masutha
News24
Glynnis Bentham and Ruvimbo Tenga of the national union for sex workers, Sisonke, believe prostitution should be decriminalised in South Africa. Find out why.WATCH. What To Read Next. Mokonyane doesn't know what a Gupta company is · Boy, 12, dies …
Have your say on sex work: Masutha calls for comments on changes to lawTimes LIVE
Long-awaited report on #ProstitutionLaw releasedIndependent Online
Justice Dept releases adult prostitution report for public commentEyewitness News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.