Look inward, create jobs, Buhari charges tertiary institutions

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called on higher institutions in the country to look inward and diversify the nation’s economy to curtail unemployment in the country.

The President’s charge came on the heels of the Gombe State governor’s call on Nigerians to hold governors accountable if democratic dividends were not delivered because dividends of democracy will douse tension in any aggrieved section of the country.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in a goodwill message at the 18th Founder’s Day Ceremony of the Igbinedion University Okada, near Benin, said investment in agriculture, improved electricity supply and industrialization would provide job opportunities for the unemployed in the country and reduce restiveness.

He noted that the education sector has witnessed series of challenges in recent times but said the government, within its capacity, has done much to improve on its standard.

He said higher institutions should also encourage adult education both in the rural and urban areas as education is continuous, stressing that knowledge gained by the adults would help move the nation forward.

Buhari said the current administration welcomes public private partnership to grow the nation’s economy.

Meanwhile, delivering a lecture on the topic: ‘The States In Nigeria’s Federation’, the governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, said the federal system of government as practised in the country has promoted unity in diversity.

On his part, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State noted that the gains of private institutions in the country cannot be overemphasized as it has made education available to all.

He said the nation was losing most of its values noting that it behoves on the youth to restore them and place the nation back on its pride of place.

Chancellor of the institution, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, said the institution, which started 18 years ago, has graduated over 8,500 people in various disciplines who are holding their grounds and flying the flag of the institution globally.

The post Look inward, create jobs, Buhari charges tertiary institutions appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

