Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Looks like Kate Moss has a thing for younger guys

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

43 yr old supermodel model, Kate Moss is currently dating 30yr old Count Nikolai von Bismarck but she enjoyed some downtime in Cannes with 20 yr old Australian-born hunk, Jordan Barret whom Vogue calls ‘Model It Boy of the New Era.’ Jordan captioned a suggestive image of himself with the model: ‘Obviously strictly business . …

The post Looks like Kate Moss has a thing for younger guys appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.