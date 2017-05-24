Looks like Kate Moss has a thing for younger guys

43 yr old supermodel model, Kate Moss is currently dating 30yr old Count Nikolai von Bismarck but she enjoyed some downtime in Cannes with 20 yr old Australian-born hunk, Jordan Barret whom Vogue calls ‘Model It Boy of the New Era.’ Jordan captioned a suggestive image of himself with the model: ‘Obviously strictly business . …

The post Looks like Kate Moss has a thing for younger guys appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

