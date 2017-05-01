Lord V partners with Tec of Show Dem Camp on New Single “Knowledge” | Listen on BN

Lord V resurfaces with a fresh cut titled “Knowledge” featuring Tec of Show Dem Camp. The tune is off his forthcoming mixtape due for later release. Listen and Download below: Download

