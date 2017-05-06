Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Loretta Lynn is in a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke at her home Thursday night. Maria Malta, a publicist for Lynn, confirmed Friday that the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, the Associated Press reported. Lynn, who is still touring, was…

The post Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.