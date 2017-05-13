Losing To Arsenal Changed Everything – Antonio Conte

Chelsea title-winning manager Antonio Conte has acknowledged that the club’s 3-0 defeat away at Arsenal was “a key moment” in the season.

At the end of September, Arsenal made light work of their London rivals, but a change in formation after that fixture sparked a 13-match winning run for Chelsea.

On Friday night, they wrapped up the Premier League title with two games to spare with a 1-0 triumph away at West Bromwich Albion, and Conte has spoken openly about his thought-process earlier in the campaign.

The 47-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “It was very frustrating for me because at the end of the Arsenal game I didn’t see anything from my work or my ideas on football, but in this moment I found the strength to change and take responsibility and find a system for the players.

“It was a key moment in the season because every single player found in this system the best for him. When you arrive after a bad season and the team has arrived at 10th in the league it means there are a lot of problems.

“To find the right solution quickly isn’t easy and for this I want to thank my players because they trusted in the new work, my philosophy, video analysis to see mistakes and they showed the right attitude and behaviour.”

