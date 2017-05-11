Losing To Tottenham Might Cost Us Champions League Football -Petr Cech

Petr Cech has admitted that losing to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could cost the club a place in next season’s Champions League.

Last month Tottenham ran out 2-0 winners at White Hart Lane, and it left Arsenal seemingly out of the running for a top-four place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal have since registered back-to-back victories – including a 2-0 triumph over Southampton on Wednesday night – but Cech has questioned whether their resurgence has come too late.

The 34-year-old told BBC Sport: “Every game we try to give ourselves a chance. We shot ourselves in the foot against Tottenham and we are aware we need to win all the remaining games to be in the race.

“We had a big game against [Manchester] United (a 2-0 win) and then here, where historically we haven’t done that well in the league.

“It was tough in the first half but then we found the opening and deserved to win.”

