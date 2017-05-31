Love, Positivity & Optimism: Soul Singer Asa is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

For this week in our #BellaNaijaMCM and #BellaNaijaWCW series, we’ll be celebrating music acts who are on top of their game and are making a difference with their craft. ** She needs no introduction. She’s clearly one of the most exciting, electrifying and energetic Nigerian artistes to have emerged in the last decade. Asa (real name […]

The post Love, Positivity & Optimism: Soul Singer Asa is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

