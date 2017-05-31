Lovely! Nigerian couple shoot their pre-wedding photos after 35 years of marriage

Pre-wedding photos wasn’t a thing when former secondary school teacher Mr Kolawole and his sweetheart wife got married in 1982. However, fast forward to 2017, 35 years after their wedding with four children & four grandchildren, their photographer son Jide Kola made a dream pre-wedding destination photo session in Canada happen for the duo. In Jide’s words: …

