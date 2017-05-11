Low turnout as voters verify details at polling stations – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Low turnout as voters verify details at polling stations
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – There was a low turnout at various polling stations as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commenced the verification of the voter register Thursday. Registered voters started to …
