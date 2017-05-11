Pages Navigation Menu

Lucas Digne Eager To Remain A Barcelona Player Next Season

Posted on May 11, 2017

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne wants to stay on at the Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old, who joined Barca from PSG last summer, has failed to nail down a regular first-team berth this season.

It had been suggested that Barca might move him on or loan him out this summer but the player insists he is happy in Catalonia.

“I want to continue, I signed a five-year contract and my intention is to win many titles here,” Digne told beIN Sports.

“I am happy at Barcelona and I will be even more so if we win the league. My situation does not worry me, because the most important thing for me is the team.”

