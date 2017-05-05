Luiz: I’m Obsessed With Winning The EPL

Chelsea defender, David Luiz says he is quite obsessed with wanting to win the premier league, saying it will be a dream come true.

The Brazil international left Chelsea after winning the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup, but failed to win the premier league.

And despite a successful outing with PSG, Luiz is frustrated at missing out on the EPL and is keen on winning it.

“I had already won several titles with Chelsea, played my part in a beautiful period in the club’s history and made so many friends,” he told FourFourTwo.

“I thought it was time to move on, so I had no regrets. But things change quickly in football.

“Winning the Premier League has always been an obsession of mine. We’ve worked hard to make this dream come true.”

The post Luiz: I’m Obsessed With Winning The EPL appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

