Luiz: I’ve Grown As A Player

David Luiz says he has returned to Chelsea from PSG, as a much better player and can read the game better now.

Chelsea are on the precipice of winning the EPL in Luiz’s first season back at the club he left in 2014 for France.

The centre back was named in the PFA Team of the Year and he says he continues to learn under Conte.

Asked if he had matured, Luis said: “You have to, and also as a person. I think the experience gives you many things, and yes, as a person and a footballer, you have to if you want to learn. If you are open every day.

“I read more of the game now, I can understand more of the game, it is a different pressure now with the big games. Many, many things. I think if you want to improve, you need to think you are a better player than you were.

“I’ve worked with six, seven, eight coaches, they have improved my game, different leagues and different countries.”

