Lukaku: It Is Not Easy To Manage Me

Everton star player, Romelu Lukaku has revealed he is not an easy player to manage and has praised Koeman’s managerial skills.

The Belgium striker has been consistent player for Everton this year, topping the goalscoring charts of the EPL.

Lukaku was presented with the player of the season award and players’ player of the season at Everton’s award night.

“I’m very happy,” the Liverpool Echo report Lukaku as saying after accepting his awards.

“I want to thank the manager for pushing me, even though sometimes I’m not always an easy guy. He’s taken me to the next level.

“As a young guy, I just try to learn every day and give my best. Sometimes there are ups and downs but it’s always with the best intentions.

“I want to help my team-mates win and I have tried my best this season.”

