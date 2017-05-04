Pages Navigation Menu

‘Luke Shaw Out For Season’ – Jose Mourinho

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Jose Mourinho has revealed that defender Luke Shaw will miss the remainder of the season.

Luke Shaw, who has only started nine Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign, has recently worked his way back into Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old picked up a foot injury during Man United’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City at the weekend, however, and after the match, Mourinho claimed that the defender had suffered “a big injury”.

The severity of the damage, which is believed to be a ligament problem, is still unclear, but the Red Devils boss has confirmed that Shaw will play no part in the final weeks of the season.

“Shaw has an important injury and we are waiting for one more opinion before the medical department decides what to do. But he is out for the season,” Mourinho told reporters.

