LUTH not on strike, says Bode

By Chioma Obinna

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Prof. Chris Bode, weekend affirmed that the hospital was open to patients and fully operational and not on strike as claimed by some reports.

Bode while briefing journalists on the recent protest by a group of workers of the hospital said LUTH was being run efficiently to deliver healthcare services adding that over 3,000 workers of the hospital were at their duty posts.

“Despite the unsuccessful attempts by a group of disgruntled elements to disrupt our operations, our staff stood resolutely against the forces of retrogression.

“Two days ago, about a dozen workers of this institution tried to infiltrate the clinical space with miscreants and cause mayhem within the hospital.

“Allegations made by this group are either baseless or with ulterior motives, but we will continue to work.

“I will like to assure the nation that we will continue to provide efficient and uninterrupted services to everybody in the country,” he stated.

Bode appealed to those bent on service disruption to obey extant rules of engagement which recognised hospital workers as essential services workers.

He said the Police was invited in good faith to secure lives of over 500 patients in the various wards and dismissed allegations that one nurse serves 28 patients in the .

“I do not know where that figure is from. With their calculation that means the hospital needs only 17 nurses to function instead of 750 nurses.”

Bode said the management had ensured that there were no strikes over the last nine months following implementation of government’s no work, no pay rule.

He said LUTH is embarking on service delivery, and recently carried out successful open heart surgeries for eight persons.

