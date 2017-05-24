Luth Workers protest against poor facilities at the hospital

Workers of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, on Wednesday, staged a one-day peaceful protest demanding for improved condition of service and tools. The workers are asking the management of the hospital to address their promotion arrears, shortage of staff and other rights. The workers said the protest followed a directive from all their national bodies …

The post Luth Workers protest against poor facilities at the hospital appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

