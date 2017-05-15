Lyft responds to Uber by teaming up with Waymo on self-driving cars

Lyft and Waymo are partnering to develop self-driving cars. Both companies have a grudge against Uber, which is running its own self-driving car development program, and have existing partnerships with other firms.

The post Lyft responds to Uber by teaming up with Waymo on self-driving cars appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

