Lyft responds to Uber by teaming up with Waymo on self-driving cars

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Lyft and Waymo are partnering to develop self-driving cars. Both companies have a grudge against Uber, which is running its own self-driving car development program, and have existing partnerships with other firms.

