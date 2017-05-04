Pages Navigation Menu

‘Racist’ Judge Mabel Jansen resigns – Independent Online

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

'Racist' Judge Mabel Jansen resigns
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has confirmed it had received a letter of resignation from Judge Mabel Jansen. She had written to the president and Minister Michael Masutha informing them of her resignation with …
Mabel Jansen resigns as judgeMail & Guardian
Judge Mabel Jansen resignsEast Coast Radio
Masutha: Mabel Jansen was overwhelmed by public attentionJacaranda FM

all 10 news articles »

