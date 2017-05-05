Pages Navigation Menu

Premier probably encouraged witness to lie against Phosa – judge – News24

Posted on May 5, 2017


Premier probably encouraged witness to lie against Phosa – judge
Pretoria – Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza may have encouraged a witness to lie against businessman and politician, Mathews Phosa, said Gauteng High Court Judge Bill Prinsloo when he handed down judgment in the R10m civil claim that Mabuza had …
