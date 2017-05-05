Premier probably encouraged witness to lie against Phosa – judge – News24
|
News24
|
Premier probably encouraged witness to lie against Phosa – judge
News24
Pretoria – Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza may have encouraged a witness to lie against businessman and politician, Mathews Phosa, said Gauteng High Court Judge Bill Prinsloo when he handed down judgment in the R10m civil claim that Mabuza had …
Mabuza loses defamation claim against Phosa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!