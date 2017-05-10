Machakos doctors protest delayed salaries, threaten strike in seven days – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Machakos doctors protest delayed salaries, threaten strike in seven days
The Star, Kenya
Machakos doctors have protested non-payment of their salaries for the three months they were on strike. They marched to Governor Alfred Mutua's office on Tuesday to air their grievances albeit a warning against industrial action. Kirubi Kariuki, KMPDU …
