Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Macron defeats Le Pen to become France’s youngest president

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pro-European candidate Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election by a large margin, winning between 65 and 66 percent of the vote, according to French media projections. Macron easily beat far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen after a bitter contest pitting his pro-EU liberal platform against her calls for France to close its borders and pull out of the euro single currency. Le Pen conceded defeat and said she called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.