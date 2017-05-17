Macron Emphasizes EU by Naming Le Drian to French Foreign Ministry – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Macron Emphasizes EU by Naming Le Drian to French Foreign Ministry
U.S. News & World Report
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives to attend a defence council at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, in this file photo dated April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer Reuters. PARIS (Reuters) – France's outgoing defense minister …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!