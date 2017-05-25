Macron fails to woo Trump’s support on Paris agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he failed to woo U.S. President Donald Trump’s support on Paris agreement on climate change.

Macron, speaking at a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the heels of their meeting in Brussels, said as for climate, President Trump could assert his position.

“I respect the fact that he has a review of the Paris agreement. “The agreement is an important thing for international community.

“We have a political responsibility to assume, and we have to think also about jobs and economic development.

“No hasty decision should be taken on this subject by the United States, our collective responsibility is to ensure that this commitment remains a global commitment,’’ he added.

The Paris Agreement was agreed by the 195 member economies which attended the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris.

It, however, went into effect in November.

Trump, on his first overseas trip as U.S. president, met with European Council President Donald Tusk and Juncker, before holding a lunch meeting with Macron.

However, Macron claimed that the lunch meeting with Trump was “a very good, frank and warm discussion’’.

“It’s necessary for the United States of America to remain an essential partner as regards collective security, development and the fight against terrorism,’’ he said.

