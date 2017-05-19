Macron Heads to Mali to Reaffirm French Commitment to Battle Jihadists – U.S. News & World Report
Macron Heads to Mali to Reaffirm French Commitment to Battle Jihadists
GAO, Mali (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron undertakes his first trip as commander-in-chief on Friday when he meets troops fighting Islamist militants in Mali where the security situation has worsened despite French intervention more than four …
Macron set to visit Mali's restive north to boost troops' morale, urge unified fight against terror
