Macron names Close Supporters in Key Ministries for Debut Cabinet

Four days after taking office as France’s youngest president, Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday constituted his government with close supporters taking key ministries and a centre-right Les Republicains party politician, Bruno Le Maire appointed as economy minister. Jean-Yves Le Drian, who served as defence minister under Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande, was named minister for Europe and foreign affairs […]

The post Macron names Close Supporters in Key Ministries for Debut Cabinet appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

