Macron names Close Supporters in Key Ministries for Debut Cabinet

Posted on May 18, 2017

Four days after taking office as France’s youngest president, Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday constituted his government with close supporters taking key ministries and a centre-right Les Republicains party politician, Bruno Le Maire appointed as economy minister. Jean-Yves Le Drian, who served as defence minister under Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande, was named minister for Europe and foreign affairs […]

Hello. Add your message here.