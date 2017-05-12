Mad Woman Delivers A Bouncing Baby Girl In Bonny, Rivers State (Photos)
It was all joy as a mentally deranged woman gave birth to a beautiful baby girl yesterday morning in Bonny, Rivers state. The new mother was assisted by people nearby as her baby was taken care of. Congratulations to the new mother.
Comments
