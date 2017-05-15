Madchen Amick couldn’t believe Twin Peaks was coming back – TV3.ie
Madchen Amick couldn't believe Twin Peaks was coming back
Twin Peaks star Madchen Amick had to email David Lynch to make sure he was bringing his cult TV series back after castmates and friends started asking her for confirmation. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Luncheon. The actress, who will …
