Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro remember Sir Roger Moore – Daily Mail

Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro remember Sir Roger Moore
On Tuesday, Sir Roger Moore's family announced he had passed away after a 'short but brave' battle with cancer, surrounded by love in his final days in Switzerland. And former Bond girls Madeline Smith, 67, and Caroline Munro, 68, have paid heartfelt …
'Keeping the British end up': Roger Moore's career in clipsThe Guardian (blog)
How Roger Moore Made the Role of James Bond His OwnVariety
Roger Moore dead: This anecdote about the James Bond actor just keeps getting better as you readThe Independent
Mirror.co.uk –gulfnews.com –The Sydney Morning Herald –BBC News
all 296 news articles »

