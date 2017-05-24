Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro remember Sir Roger Moore – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro remember Sir Roger Moore
Daily Mail
On Tuesday, Sir Roger Moore's family announced he had passed away after a 'short but brave' battle with cancer, surrounded by love in his final days in Switzerland. And former Bond girls Madeline Smith, 67, and Caroline Munro, 68, have paid heartfelt …
'Keeping the British end up': Roger Moore's career in clips
How Roger Moore Made the Role of James Bond His Own
Roger Moore dead: This anecdote about the James Bond actor just keeps getting better as you read
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!