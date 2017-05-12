Pages Navigation Menu

MADNESS: See Where This Nigerian Lady Said She Slept With Don Jazzy

Posted on May 12, 2017

An Instagram user who is apparently obsessed with Ace producer, Don Jazzy, and went viral after she claimed that Don Jazzy has refused to pick her call, just revealed that she had a romantic night with the Mavin boss, a night of cuddling, kissing and ‘Doing it’. She shared a side-by-side picture with the ‘Dorobucci’ …

