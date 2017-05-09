Madrid Open: Eugenie Bouchard Ends Maria Sharapova’s Comeback

Eugenie Bouchard has ended Maria Sharapova’s return to the courts – the woman she called a “cheat” – in a marathon three-setter in the second round of the Madrid Open. Bouchard criticised Sharapova as she made her comeback from a 15-month drugs ban at the Stuttgart Open in April. The Canadian finally came through a…

The post Madrid Open: Eugenie Bouchard Ends Maria Sharapova’s Comeback appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

