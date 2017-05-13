Pages Navigation Menu

Madrid Open: Nadal Ends Seven Match Losing Streak Against Djokovic

Four-time champion Rafael Nadal ended a three-year, seven-match losing streak against Novak Djokovic to reach the final of the Madrid Open. The Spaniard, 30, won 6-2 6-4 to claim his first victory over the Serb since the 2014 French Open final. Nadal improved his record on clay this year to 14-0 and will face Austrian…

