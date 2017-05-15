Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Madrid want 75m euros for Rodriguez

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Speculation is growing over the future of James Rodriguez and Real Madrid have named their price as the Colombian pushes for a way out of Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

James Rodriguez

From the early days of being a guaranteed starter under coach Carlo Ancelotti, the attacking midfielder has since fallen out with Rafa Benitez and been merely a rotation option for current boss Zinedine Zidane  Cast aside during the Club World Cup in December, James instinctively headed towards the exit but was persuaded by the Frenchman to stay put and work harder, rejecting an offer from Chelsea at the last minute.

However, Rodriguez has only become an integral member of Zidane’s LaLiga squad in 2017, an XI infamously made out of fringe players while Isco & Co. get their chance in the huge Champions League games and derbies that James so desperately seeks

With the 25-year-old now set on leaving, Real have slapped a 75 million euro price tag on his head as the Premier League champions continue to circle, along with rivals Manchester United.

The post Madrid want 75m euros for Rodriguez appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.