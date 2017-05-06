Messi nets goals 50 & 51, Barca & Madrid stay locked at top – Daily Mail
Messi nets goals 50 & 51, Barca & Madrid stay locked at top
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Lionel Messi scored his 50th and 51st goals in all competitions to help Barcelona keep the pressure on Real Madrid in the Spanish league's tight title race on Saturday. Neymar and Luis Suarez also struck in a 4-1 victory over …
