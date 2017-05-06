Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi nets goals 50 & 51, Barca & Madrid stay locked at top – Daily Mail

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Messi nets goals 50 & 51, Barca & Madrid stay locked at top
Daily Mail
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Lionel Messi scored his 50th and 51st goals in all competitions to help Barcelona keep the pressure on Real Madrid in the Spanish league's tight title race on Saturday. Neymar and Luis Suarez also struck in a 4-1 victory over …
'MSN' carry Barcelona to victory over Villarreal at Camp NouESPN FC (blog)
Barca may have MSN, but Real Madrid have so much moreGoal.com
Barcelona down Villarreal as 'MSN' reach centurySBS – The World Game
Vanguard –Irish Times –NAIJ.COM –Sports Illustrated
all 219 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.