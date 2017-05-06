Magodo residents disagree over Shagisha monarch coronation

•Vows to challenge legality in Court

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

There is acrimony between residents of Magodo in Kosofe Local Government and Lagos State Government over the coronation of Jamiu Lawal as the Oba of Shagisha.

While the State Government argued that investigation before installation revealed that the monarch was heir to the throne, the residents said the Osoro family which he claimed to represent was not among the ruling house in the town.

The counsel to the residents, Adedeji Adekoya, alleged that despite a pending a suit at the Court of Appeal, Lagos division over the legality of the monarch, the State Government went ahead to install the monarch.

Speaking on the installation in an interview with newsmen, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Muslim Folami, argued that the state did not impose the monarch on the residents.

His words, “The selection and installation of the monarch followed due process. I can authoritatively tell you that his appointment was approved by the State executive Council and before we approve such, it must follow the appropriate process.”

Responding, the residents in a petition by their counsel, Adedeji Adekoya, alleged that some officials of the State connived with the monarch in undermining justice by their action before the determination of the suit before the Court of Appeal, Lagos.

According to the petition, they claimed that Jamiu Lawal is neither a resident and does not own a house or a business concern in the entire area, adding that the Osoro family which he claimed to have belonged does not emanate from the area also.

Claiming that the Osoro family does not have any “Iledi” in Shangisha, the petitioners posited that members of the Osoro family are traditional residents at Oregun in Ikeja Local Government Council area of Lagos and not in Kosofe Local Government Area where the monarch is to be installed.

The post Magodo residents disagree over Shagisha monarch coronation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

